MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,094,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,094,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after buying an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,368,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 116,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 17,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,436. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

