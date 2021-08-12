MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 3,330,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 421,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

