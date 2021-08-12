MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 44,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,780,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,489. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.