MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $2.72 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Ameren by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameren by 104.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ameren by 25.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Ameren by 4.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.24. 5,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

