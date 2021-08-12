MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Raymond James by 281.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Raymond James by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Raymond James stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.34. 7,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,621. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

