MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.49. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,201. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

