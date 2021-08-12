MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $59,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dropbox by 356.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dropbox by 32.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,935. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $236,146.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock worth $4,947,902 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DBX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

