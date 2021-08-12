MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. 13,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

