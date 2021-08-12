Multiplier Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $99,117.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

