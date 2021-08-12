MurAll (PAINT) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $481,466.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MurAll has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.00890795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00111912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,692,306 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,484,438 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

