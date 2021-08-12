Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Murphy USA worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $150.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

