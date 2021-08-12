MVL Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $226.64 million and $124.55 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,101,017,439 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

