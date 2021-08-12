My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $42.74 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $42.74 million and $13.71 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.21 or 0.00014047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

