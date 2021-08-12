MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,261 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company has a market cap of £8.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

