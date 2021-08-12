Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,886. Myers Industries has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $795.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

