MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $12.47 or 0.00028314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $261.96 million and $160.53 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.