Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,844. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

