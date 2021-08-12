MyWish Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $26.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00880029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154170 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

