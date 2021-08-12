Name Change Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $146,195.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 45,827,994 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.