Nano (NANO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $183.05 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Nano has a market cap of $829.51 million and approximately $183.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $6.23 or 0.00013979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.05 or 0.06885032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.29 or 0.01379423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00376509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00136195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00579487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00349217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00307065 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

