NAOS Finance (NAOS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.78 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $5.78 million and $1.21 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00142760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00152075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,372.95 or 1.00138490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00868307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

