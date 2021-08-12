NaPoleonX (NPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $993.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $993.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00902246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00111580 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

