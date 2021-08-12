Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 1,276,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,189,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

