Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.82

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.82 and last traded at $190.44, with a volume of 10039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,064 shares of company stock worth $2,077,548 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.