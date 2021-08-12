National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWB. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

CWB traded down C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.02. 24,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,175. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.