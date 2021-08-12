National Bank Financial Boosts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.72 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05. The company has a market cap of C$292.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

