National Bank Financial Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$24.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SISXF traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

