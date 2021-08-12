National Bank Financial Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 132,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

