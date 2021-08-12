National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

CG stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.07. The company had a trading volume of 199,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,420. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.