National Bank Financial Cuts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$58.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of EMRAF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836. Emera has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

