National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.97. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 63.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

