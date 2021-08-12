National Bank Financial Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.

H traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$31.24. 515,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,652. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.52. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

