National Bank Financial Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$46.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.65% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE:AFN traded down C$3.54 on Thursday, hitting C$27.77. 498,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,926. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.44 million and a PE ratio of -1,851.33. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.80.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.