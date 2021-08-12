National Bank Financial Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) to Sector Perform

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.67.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $194.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $142.78 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.08.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.