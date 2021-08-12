National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

