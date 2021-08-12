National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTIOF. Desjardins raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 3,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

