National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

