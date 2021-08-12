National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE:NFG opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

