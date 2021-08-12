National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.74. 18,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,278. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

