Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a P/E ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $78,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,022 shares of company stock worth $1,658,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.