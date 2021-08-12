Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a P/E ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $78,117.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,387. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

