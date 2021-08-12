NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.30

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.30 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 220.10 ($2.88), with a volume of 10209557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.20 ($2.84).

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

The company has a market cap of £25.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

