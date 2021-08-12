Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold a total of 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nautilus by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

