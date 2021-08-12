Nautilus, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NLS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

