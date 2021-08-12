Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.14 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00037401 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,374,776 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.