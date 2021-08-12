Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%.
NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,060. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08.
In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
