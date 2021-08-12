Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,060. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

