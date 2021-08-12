NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,553.05

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,553.05 ($20.29) and last traded at GBX 1,545 ($20.19), with a volume of 23250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of £724.85 million and a PE ratio of 391.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of £338.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

