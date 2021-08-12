Neblio Market Cap Hits $25.51 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00041424 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008836 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,136,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,763,361 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

