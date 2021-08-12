Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 7,857,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,553,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.