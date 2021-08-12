Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 63,194 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $77.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,100 in the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

